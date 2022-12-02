Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - Indiana governor Eric Holcomb is recovering after being diagnosed with pneumonia on Thursday afternoon.

Erin Murphy, Holcomb’s press secretary, confirmed Holcomb went to the doctor on Thursday thinking he had a case of the flu.

After being diagnosed with pneumonia, Holcomb was admitted to the hospital and is “responding well to treatment,” Murphy said.

No other details were provided.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police troopers made two arrests in connection to a drug activity...
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Two homeowners were left wondering if they'd be able to stay in their homes during the holidays...
SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge

Latest News

Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana, participates in the House Ways and Means...
U.S. House passes legislation named after late Indiana Rep. Walorski
Survivors share their stories on 25th anniversay of wky Heath High School shooting
Survivors share their stories on 25th anniversary of Heath High School shooting
Indiana State Police troopers made two arrests in connection to a drug activity...
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
A 4-year-old child was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning after an early morning crash...
4-year-old child seriously injured following southern Indiana head-on crash