Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - Indiana governor Eric Holcomb is recovering after being diagnosed with pneumonia on Thursday afternoon.

Erin Murphy, Holcomb’s press secretary, confirmed Holcomb went to the doctor on Thursday thinking he had a case of the flu.

After being diagnosed with pneumonia, Holcomb was admitted to the hospital and is “responding well to treatment,” Murphy said.

No other details were provided.

