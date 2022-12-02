Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network

Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network.

The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.

The GAFN workers were also in Stanford earlier in the year and wanted to highlight the town for a Christmas special to air in December.

“Absolutely loved the beautiful small town. The community, the people that they interacted with. They were just like, this epitomizes our small town feel,” said Julie Cox, Wilderness Road Hospitality.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Roads will start closing in town at 5 p.m. and a shuttle service will be available at Lincoln County High School.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police troopers made two arrests in connection to a drug activity...
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility

Latest News

The organization said it is looking to collect Christmas cards for around 2,000 veterans, and...
Honor Flight Bluegrass collecting Christmas cards for veterans
Students from Sacred Heart Schools collect gifts like books, stuffed animals, and art supplies....
Sacred Heart students deliver Christmas gifts to Appalachia
Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana, participates in the House Ways and Means...
U.S. House passes legislation named after late Indiana Rep. Walorski
Jurrell Conn, 28, was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, according to an...
Father charged with abuse of 2-week-old infant in Jefferson County