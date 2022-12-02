Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network.

The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.

The GAFN workers were also in Stanford earlier in the year and wanted to highlight the town for a Christmas special to air in December.

“Absolutely loved the beautiful small town. The community, the people that they interacted with. They were just like, this epitomizes our small town feel,” said Julie Cox, Wilderness Road Hospitality.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Roads will start closing in town at 5 p.m. and a shuttle service will be available at Lincoln County High School.

