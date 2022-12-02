Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Sacred Heart students deliver Christmas gifts to Appalachia

Students from Sacred Heart Schools collect gifts like books, stuffed animals, and art supplies....
Students from Sacred Heart Schools collect gifts like books, stuffed animals, and art supplies. A team of high school students then delivers them ahead of Christmas.(Sacred Heart Academy)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Sacred Heart Academy packed a truck with gifts and went to Mingo County, West Virginia on Friday morning.

The Sister Brendan Appalachian Gift Drive is in memory of one of the founders, Sister Brendan, who died in 2021. She started the drive in 1995 with Sister Janet.

Students from Sacred Heart Schools collect gifts like books, stuffed animals, and art supplies. A team of high school students then delivers them ahead of Christmas.

About 300 children will receive presents this year because of the donations. Families are also given food boxes for holiday meals.

Charlotte Robinson is a sophomore. She traveled to Appalachia over the summer, but this is the first time she has visited for the Christmas event.

Robinson says that trip made her realize how big the need is.

“It was really eye-opening to see how much they didn’t have compared to us,” Robinson said. “It was kind of sad to see, but it was wonderful to be there for them and see more of the world and get that experience.”

This marks the 27th year for the gift drive. Students haven’t been able to travel since 2019 because of the pandemic, so they were excited to finally visit in 2022. Donations were made virtually for two years.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police troopers made two arrests in connection to a drug activity...
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility

Latest News

The organization said it is looking to collect Christmas cards for around 2,000 veterans, and...
Honor Flight Bluegrass collecting Christmas cards for veterans
The Highlands light up for Bardstown Road Aglow
Bardstown Road Aglow back for 37th year
Two wrong way drivers caught on camera on the same off-ramp.
Man films two wrong way drivers on the same off-ramp one year apart
PriceWeber asking community to help name 40-foot-tall nutcracker
PriceWeber asking community to help name 40-foot-tall nutcracker