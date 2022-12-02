Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Thieves break into apartment, steal 5 French bulldog puppies

Surveillance video shows the suspects stealing the 5-week-old puppies and then leaving. (Source: Jersey Village Police Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (Gray News) – Thieves were caught on camera stealing five French bulldog puppies from a Texas apartment on Monday.

According to the Jersey Village Police Department, a juvenile called 911 to report two suspects kicked in the apartment’s front door. The caller was alone in the apartment and hiding in a bedroom, police said.

An exterior surveillance video at the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments shows two masked and hooded suspects entering the unit.

An interior surveillance video shows the suspects stealing the 5-week-old puppies and then leaving.

Police said the suspects fled in a black Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows, black rims and a fictitious license plate. The juvenile in the apartment was unharmed.

Police are still looking for the suspects and puppies. They are asking anyone with information to call 713-466-2115.

Jersey Village is a suburb of Houston.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Indiana State Police troopers made two arrests in connection to a drug activity...
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
For 22 years, Kent Taylor worked with the WAVE Sports department. However, you can’t define...
We’ll miss you Kent Taylor: WAVE Sports Director says farewell after 22 years
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Two homeowners were left wondering if they'd be able to stay in their homes during the holidays...
SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge

Latest News

At the height of the outbreak, over the summer, hundreds of people were being infected weekly.
US plans end to mpox public health emergency in January
A father says his son is a hero for saving his life after his truck fell on him while the two...
Father calls son 'hero' for saving his life
The American Liberties Union of Indiana filed a request to temporarily block the abortion ban...
Indiana Superior Court temporarily blocks abortion ban
Thieves break into apartment, steal 5 French bulldog puppies