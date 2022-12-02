Contact Troubleshooters
U.S. House passes legislation named after late Indiana Rep. Walorski

Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana, participates in the House Ways and Means...
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WNDU) - The U.S. House has passed the Jackie Walorski Maternal and Child Home Visiting Reauthorization Act of 2022.

The bill, which passed Friday by a vote of 390-26, supports services that aid new parents and their children from before birth through kindergarten. It also honors the legacy of Rep. Walorski, who died in a crash in Elkhart County back in August, and her commitment to this cause.

The bill reauthorizes the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) program for five years and increases the annual funding level to $800 million in 2027.

It also updates program policies to provide an even stronger focus on improving outcomes for families and to provide clarity and stability.

To read the full text, click here.

