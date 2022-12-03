Contact Troubleshooters
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today.

RELATED: Civil rights groups to protest at last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser in Bowling Green

Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’ protest on Saturday at noon and said they planned to be armed in case they would need to defend themselves.

Bowling Green Police and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced around 3 a.m. that the Christmas parade would be canceled as they determined potential threats made towards the groups protesting.

“The specific threat is threatening to shoot anyone who is protesting and anyone who is helping the protesters,” said Sheriff Brett Hightower. “We have not been able to determine the validity of this threat.”

The FBI and Homeland Security are helping local and state authorities investigate.

One of the protest organizers sent WBKO News at statement regarding the threat saying, “Shooters rarely, if ever notify their shooting victims! *Note: Dozens had to get threatened, injured and died during the walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. #BloodySunday Carry On!!”

Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade made the following statement, “Out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling today’s parade. The safety of our participants and spectators is ALWAYS are main focus. We have been in constant communication with law enforcement and have felt, all week, that we could provide a safe, fun event. With this latest information we knew that postponing was our best option. We will be working, today, to come up with another date for the parade.

