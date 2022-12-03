Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County.

According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23.

Altman died due to blunt force injuries from the accident. He died at the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation and there is no other information at this time.

