Crash on Buechel Bypass kills 74 year old woman

(WLBT)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman that was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass.

Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle was headed north on Buechel Bypass when for some unknown reason, she lost control of the vehicle.

The driver went through the grass median, into the southbound lanes of the bypass, and crashed into a vehicle that swerved and struck a third vehicle that was also southbound.

Police said the driver of the vehicle who lost control, 74-year-old Karen Claxon was taken to the hospital and later died.

The driver of the first vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

