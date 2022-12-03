Indiana man arrested on alcohol intoxication charges after motorcyclist dies in crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police arrested an Austin man after they accused him of driving under the influence, causing a fatal wreck.

The crash happened Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. near the intersection of SR256 and South Dowling Street in Austin, Indiana.

Early investigation revealed a green 2006 GMC Envoy, driven by 56-year-old Terry Richards, 56 was headed north on South Dowling Street approaching the stop sign at SR 256.

Richards continued driving and crashed into the side of a black 1985 Honda Shadow motorcycle that was headed east on SR 256.

Michael Taylor, 36, was ejected from the motorcycle and was taken to Scott Memorial Hospital, where he later died. Richards was uninjured in the crash.

ISP said officers found evidence at the scene and while talking with Richards that indicated alcohol was potentially a factor in the crash.

Richards agreed to a chemical test and tested over .08 BAC, which is the legal limit in Indiana.

He was arrested and charged with one count of causing death when operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more and one count of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

