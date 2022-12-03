Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KSP arrest juvenile after assault, 17-year-old shot and killed

One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police Department conducted an investigation that led to a juvenile being arrested in Larue County.

According to the release, early Saturday morning KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department asking for assistance with an assault investigation near 116 East Forest Avenue in Hodgenville.

The investigation revealed that a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, both males, got into an altercation leading to the 17-year-old being shot.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

KSP charged the 15-year-old for the victim’s death and he is being held at the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center. Further charges could be forthcoming.

KSP was assisted at the scene by the Hodgenville Police Department, Larue Co. Sheriff’s Office, and the Larue Co. EMS. The investigation is ongoing by Detective Joey Beasley.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police troopers made two arrests in connection to a drug activity...
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
Valley station neighborhood
LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Long-time Louisville dessert café announces closure after 35 years of business
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

Troopers arrested Terry Richards in connection with the crash.
Indiana man arrested on alcohol intoxication charges after motorcyclist dies in crash
Governor Eric Holcomb.
Indiana Gov. Holcomb released from hospital
The American Liberties Union of Indiana filed a request to temporarily block the abortion ban...
Indiana Superior Court temporarily blocks abortion ban
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia