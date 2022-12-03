KSP arrest juvenile after assault, 17-year-old shot and killed

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police Department conducted an investigation that led to a juvenile being arrested in Larue County.

According to the release, early Saturday morning KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department asking for assistance with an assault investigation near 116 East Forest Avenue in Hodgenville.

The investigation revealed that a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, both males, got into an altercation leading to the 17-year-old being shot.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

KSP charged the 15-year-old for the victim’s death and he is being held at the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center. Further charges could be forthcoming.

KSP was assisted at the scene by the Hodgenville Police Department, Larue Co. Sheriff’s Office, and the Larue Co. EMS. The investigation is ongoing by Detective Joey Beasley.

