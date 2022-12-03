Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood

Valley station neighborhood
Valley station neighborhood(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a murder-suicide that killed four people in the Valley Station neighborhood Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., LMPD officers were called to respond to the 4500 block of East Pages Lane on a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

In a statement, LMPD said officers arrived and found four people dead. The victims include one adult man, an adult woman, and two juvenile females.

LMPD said they believe this is a murder-suicide situation. Investigators said the man was the aggressor in this situation.

All victims appear to be in the same family.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police troopers made two arrests in connection to a drug activity...
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Long-time Louisville dessert café announces closure after 35 years of business
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
Jurrell Conn, 28, was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, according to an...
Father charged with abuse of 2-week-old infant in Jefferson County

Latest News

tissue box
The do’s and don’ts of treating colds at home
Yorktown Apartment residents await their fate as Louisville Collegiate School reconsiders...
Louisville Collegiate School re-evaluating their proposed plan
Yorktown Apartment residents await their fate as Louisville Collegiate School reconsiders...
Louisville Collegiate School re-evaluating their proposed plan to turn the Yorktown Apartments into a parking lot
Police respond.
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats