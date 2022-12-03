LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a murder-suicide that killed four people in the Valley Station neighborhood Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., LMPD officers were called to respond to the 4500 block of East Pages Lane on a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

In a statement, LMPD said officers arrived and found four people dead. The victims include one adult man, an adult woman, and two juvenile females.

LMPD said they believe this is a murder-suicide situation. Investigators said the man was the aggressor in this situation.

All victims appear to be in the same family.

This is an ongoing investigation.

