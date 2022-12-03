Louisville Collegiate School re-evaluating their proposed plan to turn the Yorktown Apartments into a parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This holiday season instead of looking for gifts, some people living in the Yorktown Apartments may be looking for a new home.

Louisville Collegiate School owns the property and has given them until January 31 to move out so the building can be torn down and turned into a parking lot.

The people who live in the Yorktown Apartments said they aren’t happy about the possibility of losing their home or even not knowing where they will be laying their head in the new year.

On November 7, residents of the Yorktown Apartment complex were told the 48-unit building will be permanently closed on January 31st to be turned into a parking lot for the Louisville Collegiate School.

The the school says it’s reasoning for the plan is to cut down on traffic congestion and lack of parking for students and staff.

Louisville Urban League president Doctor Kish Cumi Price believes this will only add to the city’s current housing crisis.

“We’d love for them to consider the option of preserving these homes. I mean we have a crisis in this city,’ Dr. Price said. “We don’t have enough homes for folks. So housing is a big issue.”

And while some folks were able to explain why they thought the building should stay during the public hearing, Dr. Price feels more people should have a say in the decision.

“I think you know tapping into the folks that are experiencing these problems,” said Dr. Price. “Tapping into the residents that currently occupying these Yorktown Apartments are where these conversations need to start.”

WAVE News went to the Yorktown Apartments to speak with residents who say they understand the business decision but wish their livelihoods were considered more.

”Realistically, the timing has nothing to do with me. They didn’t know what I was going through but nobody cares,” said Yorktown Apartments resident Patrick McCarthy. “You know it’s like whatever just get out by the 31.”

McCarthy lives in the building and told me he is on disability and has to have back surgery in less than a week. So that means he has no option but to stay put until the move out date.

”I’m going to be like laid up for almost four weeks so I have to use the January 31 date and I’m not happy about any of it,” McCarthy said.

Roderick Holmes also lives in the building and says this is the holiday surprise no one was asking for.

”Can you imagine you have kids and with Christmas and New Year’s is coming up and you get told you’re getting kicked out of your house too. It’s not a good Christmas present,” Holmes said.

WAVE News reached out to Louisville Collegiate School for a response and we received this statement:

WAVE News told both McCarthy and Holmes about the school’s decision to reconsider moving tenants out and they both felt happy to be heard but say they won’t get their hopes up until actual action is taken.

