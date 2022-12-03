Contact Troubleshooters
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased. (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased.

WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County.

According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications Mike Thomas, the new homeowner called police around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday after finding the body in the home’s basement.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the body as 71-year-old Nina Fielden.

Thomas said Fielden was the previous owner of the home.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner reported not finding any signs of trauma on the woman’s body while continuing to determine her cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

