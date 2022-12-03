Contact Troubleshooters
Prospect Doctor substitute teaches for JCPS

One Prospect doctor is working as a substitute teacher in Jefferson County Public Schools
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School districts nationwide are experiencing a substitute shortage and a decline in funding, which leaves many teachers struggling with limited resources.

A Prospect doctor found a small solution that only cost him a few days each month.

On Fridays, Dr. Greg Ciliberti is a substitute teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools.

“I am not worried about where the school is,” said Dr. Ciliberti. “I like to go where I can be the most useful.”

Dr. Ciliberti, known as Mr. C to his students, has 40 years of medical experience and no family history of teaching. He substitute teaches to invest back into the community. After Dr. Ciliberti works with a class, he donates his teaching money to the classroom.

“I don’t know if the teachers tell the students that I donate the pay,” said Dr. Ciliberti. “I would like the kids to know that they are adults that have never met them and that care about them and their futures.”

Dr. Ciliberti says in working as a substitute teacher, he’s learned more patience. The principal of Cane Run Elementary School believes Dr. Ciliberti teaches positivity.

“He cares about them,” said Christie Horn, principal of Cane Run Elementary. “He cares about the community. He cares about JCPS. He is happy to be here. He’s a doctor and an established physician in town. He doesn’t have to do this. He does it because he wants to help.”

Dr. Ciliberti has been substitute teaching for eleven days. He plans to work at various schools and grade levels with the goal of helping as many students as possible.

