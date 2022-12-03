Reginald Meeks, former Ky. Representative, honored with street sign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City officials came together on Friday to honor former Louisville Alderman and state representative Reginald Meeks.

Meeks served as the 11th Ward Alderman for Louisville from 1982 to 2000.

From 2001 to 2021, Meeks served and represented District 42 for the Kentucky House of Representatives.

City officials met at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and South 28th Street to commemorate Meeks’ accomplishments with a street sign.

“It was the village that created us and Reginald has been an instrumental part of protecting not only this community but also this neighborhood,” Michael Meeks, Reginald’s brother said. “This state as a former Alderman, the city and the state as a representative.”

A portion of Virginia Avenue will now be titled “Reginald Meeks Way.”

