Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bullitt East Beats Male in a Classic to Capture First State Title

Bullitt East scores on a two point conversion to beat Male
Bullitt East scores on a two point conversion to beat Male(Marc Wilson)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt East goes for the win instead of overtime and it pays off as they knock off Male 28-27 for first ever state championship.

The Bulldogs jumped all over the Chargers early. On the first play from scrimmage, Male’s Max Gainey takes the screen pass from Lucas Cobbler 74 yards for the touchdown for a 7-0 lead. On the ensuing possession, Charger quarterback, Travis Egan fumbles, and the hero from last week, Korrey Mattingly scoops and scores for the second straight game. It’s 14-0 Dawgs.

Back comes Bullitt East, Egan finds a wide open Camron Brogan and he takes it 73 yards for the score to cut the deficit to 14-7. Just before half the Chargers tie it up. Egan tosses his second touchdown pass of the game, this one to Mason Gauthier to tie it at 14.

After a field goal gave Male a 17-14 lead, Cobbler connects with Andre Vbancic for a 27 yard touchdown for a 24-14 lead. Bullitt East responds again, Egan hits Nolan Davenport for the 15 yard score. PAT failed, it’s 24-20 Dawgs.

Male added another field goal to stretch the lead to 27-20 when Egan drives the Chargers down the field and finds Brogan again for a touchdown. This time from 16 yards out. They elect to go for two. On the conversion, they run a trick play. Egan hands to Brogan, who pitches it to Nolan. Nolan rolls out and hits Egan for the game winning score. “I asked the kids do you want to win or do you want to go to overtime and they said let’s do it. This is something that we’ve had in for two or three weeks now and you know we practiced it right before we came here to make sure we had it in case we needed it and I guess we needed it,” said Bullitt East head coach Keegan Kendrick.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police troopers made two arrests in connection to a drug activity...
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
Valley station neighborhood
LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
Long-time Louisville dessert café announces closure after 35 years of business
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

The Centurions shutout Bardstown 38-0.
Copenhaver Leads Christian Academy to State Title
Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE News for scores and highlights from all the top high...
Game On 2022: High school football - Week of 12/3 recap
Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins...
Inside the Cards: Dec. 3 2022
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season