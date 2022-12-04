Bullitt East Beats Male in a Classic to Capture First State Title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt East goes for the win instead of overtime and it pays off as they knock off Male 28-27 for first ever state championship.

The Bulldogs jumped all over the Chargers early. On the first play from scrimmage, Male’s Max Gainey takes the screen pass from Lucas Cobbler 74 yards for the touchdown for a 7-0 lead. On the ensuing possession, Charger quarterback, Travis Egan fumbles, and the hero from last week, Korrey Mattingly scoops and scores for the second straight game. It’s 14-0 Dawgs.

Back comes Bullitt East, Egan finds a wide open Camron Brogan and he takes it 73 yards for the score to cut the deficit to 14-7. Just before half the Chargers tie it up. Egan tosses his second touchdown pass of the game, this one to Mason Gauthier to tie it at 14.

After a field goal gave Male a 17-14 lead, Cobbler connects with Andre Vbancic for a 27 yard touchdown for a 24-14 lead. Bullitt East responds again, Egan hits Nolan Davenport for the 15 yard score. PAT failed, it’s 24-20 Dawgs.

Male added another field goal to stretch the lead to 27-20 when Egan drives the Chargers down the field and finds Brogan again for a touchdown. This time from 16 yards out. They elect to go for two. On the conversion, they run a trick play. Egan hands to Brogan, who pitches it to Nolan. Nolan rolls out and hits Egan for the game winning score. “I asked the kids do you want to win or do you want to go to overtime and they said let’s do it. This is something that we’ve had in for two or three weeks now and you know we practiced it right before we came here to make sure we had it in case we needed it and I guess we needed it,” said Bullitt East head coach Keegan Kendrick.

