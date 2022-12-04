Copenhaver Leads Christian Academy to State Title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Gavin Copenhaver scored on a pair of 70+ yard touchdown runs, and the Christian Academy defense was dominant as the Centurions shutout Bardstown 38-0 to capture the 3A state championship.

Christian Academy led 14-0 at the half, but could’ve led by more if it weren’t for first half turnovers. In the third quarter, Copenhaver got loose. On their first possession of the quarter, Copenhaver found room on the left side, and exploded for a 74 yard touchdown. On CAL’s next drive, he took a pitch from quarterback Cole Hodge and took it 73 yards for the score. Copenhaver finished with 225 yards rushing, and also had 11 tackles on defense. “: A lot of relief. We’ve been working for this since January, and us seniors have been working for it for four years. And so, it’s like it’s our senior year, it’s just that sense it’s our final game, for us to come out and get a running clock, it’s a sense of relief,” said Copenhaver.

