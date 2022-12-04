Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Copenhaver Leads Christian Academy to State Title

The Centurions shutout Bardstown 38-0.
The Centurions shutout Bardstown 38-0.(Marc Wilson)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Gavin Copenhaver scored on a pair of 70+ yard touchdown runs, and the Christian Academy defense was dominant as the Centurions shutout Bardstown 38-0 to capture the 3A state championship.

Christian Academy led 14-0 at the half, but could’ve led by more if it weren’t for first half turnovers. In the third quarter, Copenhaver got loose. On their first possession of the quarter, Copenhaver found room on the left side, and exploded for a 74 yard touchdown. On CAL’s next drive, he took a pitch from quarterback Cole Hodge and took it 73 yards for the score. Copenhaver finished with 225 yards rushing, and also had 11 tackles on defense. “: A lot of relief. We’ve been working for this since January, and us seniors have been working for it for four years. And so, it’s like it’s our senior year, it’s just that sense it’s our final game, for us to come out and get a running clock, it’s a sense of relief,” said Copenhaver.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police troopers made two arrests in connection to a drug activity...
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
Valley station neighborhood
LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
Long-time Louisville dessert café announces closure after 35 years of business
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

Bullitt East scores on a two point conversion to beat Male
Bullitt East Beats Male in a Classic to Capture First State Title
Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE News for scores and highlights from all the top high...
Game On 2022: High school football - Week of 12/3 recap
Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins...
Inside the Cards: Dec. 3 2022
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season