Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U-Haul truck crashed on the Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday Night.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said the crash happened just before 8 PM.
LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the U-Haul was traveling north on the bridge when it lost control, crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and hit another vehicle.
The U-Haul truck hit a support beam on the bridge.
The driver of the U-Haul was taken to Uofl Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
LMPD says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
