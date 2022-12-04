Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U-Haul truck crashed on the Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday Night.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the crash happened just before 8 PM.

LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the U-Haul was traveling north on the bridge when it lost control, crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and hit another vehicle.

The U-Haul truck hit a support beam on the bridge.

The driver of the U-Haul was taken to Uofl Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

LMPD says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.