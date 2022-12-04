Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the family members involved in the murder-suicide in the Valley Station neighborhood has been released.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mary Stanton, 49, Andrianna Stanton, 17, Brianna Stanton, 11, and Gary Stanton, 60, were the four victims in this incident.

The coroner said that the 60-year-old male died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Around 9:30a.m. Saturday, LMPD officers were called to respond to the 4500 block of East Pages Lane on a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

In a statement, LMPD said officers arrived and found four people dead. The victims include one adult man, an adult woman, and two juvenile females.

This is an ongoing investigation.

