Homicide numbers hit double-digits for month of November in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homicide numbers have hit double-digits for the month of November in Louisville.

According to Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide, 148 homicides have occurred in Louisville including 10 in November and four so far in December.

More than 400 people have been wounded by gunfire this year.

“The losses and trauma from each killing and shooting are real for families, friends and kids close to the victims. The kids struggle, have trouble learning in school, and their lives will never be the same,” said Christopher 2X, executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers which supports families and kids impacted by gun violence.

“This year, we’ve already surpassed the third highest annual number of homicides,” he said.

In 2021, 188 homicide occurred, surpassing the previous year with 173 in 2020. In 2019, there were 90 homicides.

“It used to be rare for 10 or more homicides in any month but now it’s common,” 2X said. “The pain from all this violence impacts many other lives and can be devastating.”

2X tracks shootings and homicides to draw attention to the prevalence of gun violence and its impacts on kids and families. Through his non-profit organization, he provides guidance and support for kids and families impacted by gun violence through a variety of partnerships and programs.

