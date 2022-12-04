‘Justice for Emmett Till’ protest held in Bowling Green Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Emmett Till, the 14 year old boy abducted, tortured and lynched in Mississippi is still fighting for justice 67 years after his death.

Protesters in Bowling Green were calling for “Justice for Till” by arresting Carolyn Bryant Donham.

She’s the white woman who accused Till of whistling at her.

Nearly seven decades after accusing 14 year old Emmett Till of whistling at her, Donham is back in the headlines.

Her then husband Roy Bryant and his brother J.W. Milam tortured and killed Till.

Back in June, an outstanding arrest warrant for Donham was found in a Mississippi courthouse basement but a grand jury decided not to indict her.

Bryant who is now 89, is believed to live in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“We gotta keep the pressure! This is not it, the fight is going to continue to keep going,” shouted protesters in Bowling Green.

Emmett Till’s cousin Priscilla Sterling joined the protesters Saturday and said she feels racism plays a key role in why Bryant and others like her are still free and not held accountable for their actions.

“And I just want you all to know that it was white supremacy that freed Carolyn Bryant, that freed J.W. Milam, that freed Roy Bryant,” said Sterling.

Sterling says she wants to encourage communities to work together to bring about change.

“It’s going to take mountains to do the right thing. But we can do it, we can do it together,” Sterling said.

Police stopped the group from getting to close to the apartment complex where Bryant is believed to live.

A Christmas parade planned for Saturday in Bowling Green was canceled after the FBI learned someone threatened to shoot the protesters.

Bowling Green police addressed the threat on Facebook Saturday.

That threat is still being investigated, but it didn’t stop the protesters from their mission.

“The focus here today is about justice,” exclaimed Sterling. “It’s about how in America the laws are not pertaining to white people like they are for blacks.”

