Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville Saturday night.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:15p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man and woman who had been shot.

The man received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was taken to UofL hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspect at this time and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-5673 and You can also utilize the crime tip portal.

