Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Staying safe while decorating this holiday season

A Christmas light display in Murrells Inlet is being recognized as one of the best in the nation.
A Christmas light display in Murrells Inlet is being recognized as one of the best in the nation.(Live 5)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WAVE) - Now that Thanksgiving is over, many people are starting to pull out their holiday decorations.

But, before you climb on the roof to hang those lights or set up your Christmas tree, there are some safety tips to keep in mind.

“You want to be careful when you’re on step stools and ladders,” advised Thomas Waters, MD, emergency medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic. “If you’re hanging lights whether it’s inside or out, anytime you’re up on a ladder there’s always a risk that you can fall.”

Dr. Waters said they typically see injuries related to falls with lots of bumps, bruises and strains, along with lacerations, cuts and occasional broken bones.

Electrical injuries have been reported as well, which is why homeowners need to be careful with wiring.

He said to be sure to closely examine your extension cords and outlets too so they’re not overloaded.

It’s also a good idea to check your Christmas lights for any fraying or broken bulbs.

And when it comes to putting decorations on your roof, Dr. Waters said leave it to the professionals.

“Anytime you’re up high on a ladder, especially in the winter when the weather conditions aren’t so great, you are really putting yourself at risk for a significant fall,” he noted. “My recommendation is leave the high gutters and the peaks to the professionals.”

Dr. Waters said if you do get hurt while decorating, it’s best to use your own judgment on whether it’s an emergency.

However, he said don’t hesitate to go to the hospital for any major lacerations or broken bones.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley station neighborhood
LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
Indiana State Police troopers made two arrests in connection to a drug activity...
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
Long-time Louisville dessert café announces closure after 35 years of business
Driver seriously injured after crash
Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge

Latest News

tissue box
The do’s and don’ts of treating colds at home
As predicted, the Thanksgiving weekend resulted in a lot of people catching the flu.
Norton Healthcare says positive flu tests 4 times higher than normal
As predicted, the Thanksgiving weekend resulted in a lot of people catching the flu.
Norton Healthcare says positive flu tests 4 times higher than normal
Norton Healthcare hosted an open house event on Monday for its new mobile primary care unit...
Norton Healthcare unveils mobile primary care in west Louisville