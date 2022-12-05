Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

12 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago church

Twelve people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago.
Twelve people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - The Chicago Fire Department responded to a Level 1 hazmat situation inside a church on the city’s South Side on Sunday morning.

The leak happened around noon at the New Philadelphia Church Baptist.

Fire officials said 12 people were taken to hospitals in good condition.

A gas company is investigating the cause of the leak.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley station neighborhood
LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
Driver seriously injured after crash
Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville

Latest News

This image released by Peanuts Worldwide shows promotional art for the 1965 animated TV special...
Jazzy ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ swings on after 57 years
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Scott Satterfield
Satterfield headed to Cincinnati
Ukrainian officials say artillerly and rocket fire hit areas near Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukraine reports new wave of Russian strikes across country
More than two dozen Swifties, as her fans are known, are suing the ticketing giant and its...
Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster