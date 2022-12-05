Ask WAVE: Why is there a curious ‘notch’ in the Jefferson-Oldham County border?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the otherwise unremarkable line of Jefferson County’s northeastern border with Oldham County, there is a curious “notch” in the border–a rectangular jut of Oldham County that cuts into Jefferson County.

Both Tom and Bill submitted the following question to Ask WAVE: “Why is there a notch in the border of Jefferson and Oldham counties?”

About 150 years ago, that “notch” in Prospect didn’t exist:

When asked about the notch, Nancy Stearns Theiss, executive director of the Oldham County History Center, directed WAVE to a book published by the history center: “History & Families of Oldham County, Kentucky: The First Century 1824-1924.”

The book states that in 1873, a man named Phillip R. Taylor petitioned the Kentucky General Assembly to have his home and farm in Prospect transferred from Jefferson County to Oldham County. That motion was approved and signed into law, thus creating the Notch, as it would come to be known.

Even with that official record, the question remains: why did Taylor want his farm in Oldham County? That is where history gives way to mystery.

The Louisville Courier-Journal references the Notch a handful of times over the years.

Notably, in 1950, an article called the border change “shenanigans” and offered the following explanation but no corresponding evidence.

“Fellow named Phillip R. Taylor owned a farm on the border and wanted to run for the General Assembly from Jefferson County, but couldn’t get on the ticket. And then you know what he did? Went and got the General Assembly to pass a law…transferring his farm to Oldham County,” wrote Courier-Journal staff writer Grady Clay.

Interestingly, Taylor did go on to serve one term as the representative for then-District 7 (Oldham and Trimble counties). However, he was not in office until several years later, 1881-82.

In 1985, a Courier “Neighborhoods” column quoted two of Taylor’s descendants.

Both said they believe Taylor changed counties to take advantage of lower taxes in Oldham County.

Alas, there is no record to prove either theory. In fact when the legislature passed the law that would create the Notch in 1873, there were no comments about it and no votes against it.

Today, the land has some homes, some undeveloped property owned by Norton Commons, and Glen Echo, the house Taylor built, which is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

