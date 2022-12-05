Contact Troubleshooters
Deion Branch named UofL football program’s interim coach

Following the departure of Scott Satterfield, the University of Louisville has named former...
Following the departure of Scott Satterfield, the University of Louisville has named former Cardinal and NFL Super Bowl champion Deion Branch as the interim head coach.(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, University of Louisville Director of Athletics Josh Heird named former Cardinal Deion Branch as the UofL football program’s interim coach through bowl season.

The announcement was made following UofL head football coach Scott Satterfield announcing his departure to accept the head coach job at the University of Cincinnati.

“I am super grateful and super thankful for the opportunity to represent the University of Louisville,” Branch said at a news conference on Monday. “This is a tough decision for myself because we have 10 coaches that are super qualified for the opportunity to be in this position and it speaks volumes for Josh and the staff to actually select me to do this and I’m super grateful.”

Branch played for UofL from 2000 to 2001 and was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2002 NFL Draft.

Heird said the search for a new permanent head coach for the program has already begun.

This story will be updated.

