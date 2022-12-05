Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Active weather this week

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Spotty shower chances into tonight
  • Few thunderstorms possible Tuesday Night & Thursday
  • No wintry weather this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy and chilly afternoon with a few spotty showers possible into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures won’t warm much with highs in the 40s overall.

Temperatures hold basically steady into the night with passing showers at times.

Expect a warm front to push north on Tuesday that will send warmer air into the area later Tuesday night with an increase in showers expected as well.

Expect a warmer night with temperatures rising into the 60s with a few clusters of thunderstorms expected.

Another system moves in Thursday afternoon with perhaps a stormier setup for the area depending on its track. Expect at the very least another round of some locally heavy rainfall in the area.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for updates and possible alerts.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Monday, December 5, 2022

Most Read

Valley station neighborhood
LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
Driver seriously injured after crash
Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/2
Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, brought another chilly morning to Beargrass Creek on Louisville's east...
Behind the Forecast: How warmer weather can lead to more snowfall
Fairmount Falls in Louisville in the Winter.
Behind the Forecast: How temperature influences winter precipitation
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/1