FORECAST: Active weather this week

Spotty shower chances into tonight

Few thunderstorms possible Tuesday Night & Thursday

No wintry weather this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy and chilly afternoon with a few spotty showers possible into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures won’t warm much with highs in the 40s overall.

Temperatures hold basically steady into the night with passing showers at times.

Expect a warm front to push north on Tuesday that will send warmer air into the area later Tuesday night with an increase in showers expected as well.

Expect a warmer night with temperatures rising into the 60s with a few clusters of thunderstorms expected.

Another system moves in Thursday afternoon with perhaps a stormier setup for the area depending on its track. Expect at the very least another round of some locally heavy rainfall in the area.

