FORECAST: Showers and fog arrive tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

A warm front brings a few light showers tonight and fog early Tuesday morning

Two rounds of rain and thunder: Tuesday night and Thursday night

Cloudy start to a drier weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures won’t move much Monday night in the 40s as showers begin to move in ahead of a warm front. That warm front will also create some fog early Tuesday morning, especially along and west of I-65.

The warm front pushing north through our area on Tuesday will increase the shower chance later in the day, as well as our temperature. High temperatures near 60 degrees will occur closer to midnight Tuesday night as warmer air arrives.

Tuesday night is stormy, as both a warm front and cold front will be joining forces right over us. This also means temperatures will start out in the 50s and lower 60s early Wednesday morning before falling heading toward sunrise Wednesday.

During the day on Wednesday showers will ease somewhat as temperatures recover back toward the 60-degree mark.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Thursday into early Friday as another area of low pressure moves in. At this time the threat of any severe weather with this appears to be very low.

A drier weekend takes shape for us in the wake of that system, but we’ll have to be patient when it comes to getting rid of the clouds.

