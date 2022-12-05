Contact Troubleshooters
Gov. Beshear officially files for reelection

By WKYT News Staff and Kelsey Souto
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear officially file papers Monday to run for a second term as governor of Kentucky.

His family and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman joined him Monday afternoon as he filed the candidacy papers at the Secretary of State’s Office.

Right now, the only person who has announced a bid against Beshear in the Democratic primary is Geoff Young.

On the Republican side, 12 people are vying for the state’s top job.

