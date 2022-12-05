Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say

WARNING. THIS VIDEO IS GRAPHIC. Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the ground. (Source: Hillsborough Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (Gray News) – An 82-year-old Home Depot employee died after he was pushed to the ground by a man robbing the store, according to police.

Police said the altercation happened at a Home Depot store in Hillsborough, North Carolina the morning of Oct. 18.

The employee died Thursday from his injuries, more than six weeks after he was pushed to the ground.

Surveillance video shared by the Hillsborough Police Department shows a man leaving the store’s garden area with a shopping cart containing three pressure washers. He pushes the employee, who then falls to the ground.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a white, four-door Hyundai Sonata with an obscured North Carolina temporary tag.

The North Carolina medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 919-296-9562 or by messaging the police department on Facebook.

Anonymous crime tips can be reported to 919-296-9555.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Valley station neighborhood
LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
Driver seriously injured after crash
Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville

Latest News

Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Organization tax fraud trial in jury’s hands
Two people have been killed and another two injured in Zaporizhzia following a wave of Russian...
Russia says it downed Ukraine drones attacking its bases
Scott Satterfield
LIVE @ 1 PM: Scott Satterfield introduced as University of Cincinnati head coach
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington, on...
Ex-town official gets 15 days for role in Jan. 6 riot
Scott Satterfield introduced as University of Cincinnati head coach