JCPS offers support following murder-suicide in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools staff offered support at two schools of the young girls who were killed by their father in a murder-suicide Saturday.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Louisville Metro Police officers were called to respond to the 4500 block of East Pages Lane on a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mary Stanton, 49; Adrianna Stanton, 17; Brianna Stanton, 11; and Gary Stanton, 60, were the four victims in the incident.

The coroner said that the 60-year-old male died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Both Adrianna and Brianna were both students at JCPS. Adrianna was a student at DuPont Manual High School and Brianna was a student at Noe Middle School.

Mental health professionals and the district crisis team came to the schools Monday.

Dr Michael Newman, duPont Manual High School Principal, said Adrianna was a leader. She wanted to be lawyer and excelled academically.

Adrianna was a senior and had already submitted several college applications.

Newman said Adrianna was Mock Trial captain and used her platform as Black Student Union president to talk about the importance of voting.

“More important than that is that she was trying to overcome the transition of being an immigrant 12 years ago, coming into our community and making her way,” Newman said.

“What stuck out to me about her was we asked for her and her leadership to speak on behalf of duPont Manual, but she made it a point to allow the freshman and sophomores to do that as well because she didn’t want them to not get that experience,” JCPS Associate of Diversity, Equity, and Poverty Greg Vann said.

Andrianna’s younger sister, Brianna, went to Noe Middle School.

JCPS counselor Tiffany Stoner said students have shared how much of a mark she’s made.

“She was someone that really genuinely cared about you,” Stoner said. “Was an advocate for students in need. Not just her friends, but all students. They don’t have to be strong in this situation because it’s hard. It’s rough. You know, counselors we had our moments too. broke down... and cause we are human.”

LMPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

