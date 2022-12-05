Kosair Charities hosts a holiday party for kids and their families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kosair Charities brought the Christmas cheer to kids in need Sunday afternoon.

Volunteers wrapped around 2,000 presents for hundreds of kids to unwrap at their yearly Kosair Kids Holiday Party. There were also some clowns and even a visit by Saint Nick himself.

Kosair Charities says a lot of families are in need of help to put gifts under the Christmas tree and this event helps kids feel special during the holiday season.

“I can’t even explain what they mean to us. They have done so much for us that we’ll never be able to thank them,” said Hannah Goodwin, one of the Kosair parents Hannah Goodwin.

Goodwin is one of hundreds of parents using the resources Kosair Charities provides. She has two Kosair kids, one with autism and another with cerebral palsy who recently had a heart transplant. So days like Sunday, gives them a chance to be kids.

“It’s just important to know that they aren’t different and that they can have fun and do things just like everybody else,” Goodwin said.

The organization prepared thousands of gifts for participating families and their holiday party included activities for kids of all ages and abilities to enjoy.

“Kosair kids deserve our love and support this time of year and we are so excited to be able to share Santa Clause with them, share bikes with them, share crafts and face paintings and all of the wonderful things here,” said Barry Dunn, Kosair Charities President and CEO.

Dunn calls his Kosair community a family and says his goal is to create moments the kids will never forget.

Alice Mcnuity is a Kosair kid and she tells WAVE News that was her experience.

“I got to meet Santa... You got to meet Santa today? What did he give you?.. He gave me a writing journal but that’s what I asked him for, for Christmas,” Alice exclaimed.

Alice says her new journal gives her a chance to express herself in a way she feels comfortable.

“I’m going to write in it about my days. Why do you like writing about your days in your journal? Because I just like to write about how exciting stuff are,” Alice said,

Sunday was a day all involved say they will never forget.

“I will remember the smiles on my kids faces. They were so happy,” Goodwin said. “They were out there dancing and smiling and playing. That’s something, especially with Clay and Knox we don’t always see.”

