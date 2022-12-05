Contact Troubleshooters
LIVE @ 1 PM: Scott Satterfield introduced as University of Cincinnati head coach

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield has accepted the head job at the University of Cincinnati, according to member of the UC Athletics administration.

“Scott Satterfield is a proven winner, a relentless competitor and a culture builder,” UC Athletic Director John Cunningham told our sister station WXIX. “He’s an innovative offensive mind and a leader who develops men on and off the field. He’s the perfect fit to grow this program and lead us into the Big 12 next season and beyond. I’m thrilled to welcome Scott, his wife, Beth, and their three children, Bryce, Isaac and Alli to Cincinnati.”

The University of Cincinnati has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference on Satterfield’s hiring.

During his tenure at Louisville, Satterfield, 49, has compiled at 25-24 record over four seasons. Before coming to Louisville, Satterfield the the head coach for five seasons at Appalachian State.

Louisville Director of Athletics Josh Heird released the following statement on Satterfield’s time at Louisville.

“We’re grateful to Scott for his dedication to our program and wish him well. We are always prepared to conduct head coaching searches, and we will begin a national search immediately to identify our next head coach. We will be looking for a tremendous leader who recognizes both the history and potential of Louisville Football and is committed longterm to helping the program reach new heights.”

The Cincinnati job opened when Luke Fickell took the head job at Wisconsin last week. Fickell was 57-18 with the Bearcats during his six seasons in the Queen City.

The Cardinals and the Bearcats will play each other in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. The game will take place Dec. 17 at Boston’s Fenway Park.

