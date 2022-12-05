Man in serious condition after stabbing in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is seriously injured after a stabbing in the Newburg Neighborhood Sunday night.

Louisville Metro Police Officers were called to the 3900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9:30 PM.

Officers found a man suffering from stab wounds at the scene.

The man was taken to Uofl Hospital for treatment.

The last update provided by LMPD says the victim is in serious condition.

LMPD Officers are searching the neighborhood for witnesses and a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to leave an anonymous by calling (502)574-5673 or using the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.