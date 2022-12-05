Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man in serious condition after stabbing in Newburg neighborhood

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Greg Phelps
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is seriously injured after a stabbing in the Newburg Neighborhood Sunday night.

Louisville Metro Police Officers were called to the 3900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9:30 PM.

Officers found a man suffering from stab wounds at the scene.

The man was taken to Uofl Hospital for treatment.

The last update provided by LMPD says the victim is in serious condition.

LMPD Officers are searching the neighborhood for witnesses and a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to leave an anonymous by calling (502)574-5673 or using the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley station neighborhood
LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
Driver seriously injured after crash
Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville

Latest News

WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
Louisville charities battle food insecurity, housing crisis
Louisville charities battle food insecurity, housing crisis
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
A Christmas light display in Murrells Inlet is being recognized as one of the best in the nation.
Staying safe while decorating this holiday season