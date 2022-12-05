UofL students look for long-term commitment from their next coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL students found out they will be losing their head football coach to a regional rival, just before playing that rival in a bowl game.

It was sudden, surprising and a little awkward.

“It’s odd and uncomfortable for all us students,” student Andrew Steinsultz said. “And it doesn’t paint a very good picture I think for the university.”

UofL head football coach Scott Satterfield’s departure is the latest in a six-year revolving door at UofL, where presidents, athletic directors and head coaches have all made headlines with their goodbyes.

Some left just after a couple of years on the job.

“I don’t feel like we have anybody that really cares about the university,” student Jordan Wilson said. “If they really cared about it, they would stay. Work with us, you know?”

Students also expressed a yearning for stability.

“If you’re about bringing about change,” student Addison Ackerman said, “I would want someone that’s like dedicated and wants to be here for a long-term commitment to like actually change things.”

Incoming UofL President Kim Schatzel seemed sensitive to these concerns as she was welcomed to the university on Friday.

“First of all, I want to make it real clear you’re stuck with me,” Schatzel said. “I want to meet with community members, I want to meet with business leaders, legislators and elected officials to be able to learn as much as I can about the community that I plan to spend at least 10 years in.”

But while students say a long-term commitment is important, it also comes with a eagerness to return to winning.

“We’re all here for the academics especially,” student Shoma Lowber said. “But it’s embarrassing when your sports teams don’t show out.”

