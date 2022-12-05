Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WATCH: Netflix releases new ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer and premiere dates

Netflix dropped a second trailer for "Harry & Meghan" and the release dates. (Credit: Netflix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Those of you waiting to see the new “Harry and Meghan” documentary have just a few more days.

Netflix announced that the first three episodes will air Thursday.

Netflix also released a new trailer for the docuseries.

In it, the Duke of Sussex says there was a “hierarchy of the family,” and mentioned the “dirty game” of not only leaking stories to the press, but also planting them.

The Duchess of Sussex adds that she realized, “they are never going to protect you.”

Netflix says the series will take viewers from the couple’s early relationship to the challenges that led to their decision to step back from the institution.

The series also includes commentary from friends and family who have never before spoken publicly about what they witnessed.

The last three episodes will air Dec. 15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley station neighborhood
LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
Driver seriously injured after crash
Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
FORECAST: Active weather this week
Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say
You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
LIVE: Artemis I lunar flyby burn
A camera on the tip of one of Orion’s solar arrays captured Earth when the spacecraft was...
Artemis 1 moon mission performs lunar flyby