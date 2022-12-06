Contact Troubleshooters
Arrest made after Louisville man found shot to death back in 2021

Chelynda L. Howlett was arrested after a man was found shot to death inside a hotel in the...
Chelynda L. Howlett was arrested after a man was found shot to death inside a hotel in the Okolona neighborhood back on Oct. 1, 2021. Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound at an Okolona neighborhood hotel back in Oct. 2021.

LMPD Homicide Unit detectives arrested Chelynda L. Howlett, 28, of Louisville, on Monday for the death of Poncho Young, 40, of Louisville. Police found Young dead inside a room at the InTown Suites on Preston Highway.

The charges Howlett was arrested on are murder, first-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to the arrest citation.

