Arrest made after Louisville man found shot to death back in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound at an Okolona neighborhood hotel back in Oct. 2021.

LMPD Homicide Unit detectives arrested Chelynda L. Howlett, 28, of Louisville, on Monday for the death of Poncho Young, 40, of Louisville. Police found Young dead inside a room at the InTown Suites on Preston Highway.

The charges Howlett was arrested on are murder, first-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to the arrest citation.

