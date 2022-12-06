Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Director of Clarksville nonprofit arrested for alleged marijuana-growing operation

Paul Stensrud is the director of Exit Zero, a homeless outreach ministry, and has been charged...
Paul Stensrud is the director of Exit Zero, a homeless outreach ministry, and has been charged with dealing and possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.(Clark County Jail)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The CEO of Clarksville nonprofit organization has been accused of running a home-grown marijuana operation.

Paul Stensrud is the director of Exit Zero, a homeless outreach ministry, and has been charged with dealing and possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.

According to Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer, the department had received numerous tips on an odor coming from a home on Birch Avenue.

The investigation into Stensrud’s home started after multiple complaints, and after a search warrant was obtained, officers found a home grow in the residence.

Police said the home had multiple portable hot tents holding five to eight marijuana plants each. During the search, officers said leaves had been removed from drying out.

Officers also said they found evidence that the homeowner had attempted to grow mushrooms, another illegal substance within Indiana.

“This was very hard to see,” Palmer told WAVE News. “Paul has a status of helping people in the community.”

Stensrud was booked in Clark County Jail on Thursday and was released in court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Valley station neighborhood
LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
Driver seriously injured after crash
Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville

Latest News

Man in serious condition after stabbing in Newburg neighborhood
Louisville charities battle food insecurity, housing crisis
Louisville charities battle food insecurity, housing crisis
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
A Christmas light display in Murrells Inlet is being recognized as one of the best in the nation.
Staying safe while decorating this holiday season