Director of Clarksville nonprofit arrested for alleged marijuana-growing operation

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The CEO of Clarksville nonprofit organization has been accused of running a home-grown marijuana operation.

Paul Stensrud is the director of Exit Zero, a homeless outreach ministry, and has been charged with dealing and possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.

According to Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer, the department had received numerous tips on an odor coming from a home on Birch Avenue.

The investigation into Stensrud’s home started after multiple complaints, and after a search warrant was obtained, officers found a home grow in the residence.

Police said the home had multiple portable hot tents holding five to eight marijuana plants each. During the search, officers said leaves had been removed from drying out.

Officers also said they found evidence that the homeowner had attempted to grow mushrooms, another illegal substance within Indiana.

“This was very hard to see,” Palmer told WAVE News. “Paul has a status of helping people in the community.”

Stensrud was booked in Clark County Jail on Thursday and was released in court on Friday.

