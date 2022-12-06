Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

DONATE: Salvation Army Angel-a-Thon helping families in need this Christmas

Salvation Army Angel-a-Thon
Salvation Army Angel-a-Thon(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO DONATE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Each year, WAVE News partners with the Salvation Army to promote and volunteer for Angel Tree. The program provides toys, clothing and food to families in need each Christmas.

This year, nearly 11,000 children were registered from Louisville, Southern Indiana and Elizabethtown, unfortunately there are many angels still in need.

The goal for today’s Angel-a-Thon is to raise $150,000.

To donate call (502) 571-3333 or online at SalvationArmyLouisville.org.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Scott Satterfield during his introductory news conference on December 5, 2022 as head football...
Scott Satterfield introduced as University of Cincinnati head coach
Following the departure of Scott Satterfield, the University of Louisville has named former...
Deion Branch named UofL football program’s interim coach

Latest News

Students within the band were surprised with the announcement at North Hardin High School on...
North Hardin High School to head to Washington DC as part of Fourth of July parade
Students within the band were surprised with the announcement at North Hardin High School on...
North Hardin High School to head to Washington DC as part of Fourth of July parade
This year's Winter Woods Spectacular features millions of lights to shine all the way through...
Winter Woods Spectacular returns to Iroquois Park
Kosair Charities hosted a holiday parties for their kids.
Kosair Charities hosts a holiday party for kids and their families