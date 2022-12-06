DONATE: Salvation Army Angel-a-Thon helping families in need this Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Each year, WAVE News partners with the Salvation Army to promote and volunteer for Angel Tree. The program provides toys, clothing and food to families in need each Christmas.

This year, nearly 11,000 children were registered from Louisville, Southern Indiana and Elizabethtown, unfortunately there are many angels still in need.

The goal for today’s Angel-a-Thon is to raise $150,000.

To donate call (502) 571-3333 or online at SalvationArmyLouisville.org .

