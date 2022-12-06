Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Mix of Seattle and London today

Heavy fog makes it impossible to see the buildings that make up the downtown Louisville Skyline.
Heavy fog makes it impossible to see the buildings that make up the downtown Louisville Skyline.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Drizzle and fog into the afternoon
  • Scattered showers, some thunderstorms, tonight
  • Cloudy/foggy Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fog will continue for areas along the Ohio River and north especially. Spotty showers will redevelop over parts of Central Kentucky later today where the air will be warmest.

Tonight, the warm front looks to reach right at the level of Louisville by midnight, with a cold front pushing back in from the north for the rest of the overnight periods. Showers, some isolated thunderstorms, will take place as well.

Overall, the radar will relax on Wednesday with much of the heavier showers shifting toward Southern Kentucky with just spotty showers or drizzle locally. Temperatures will have a slow ease back into the 50s.

Cloudy and quiet conditions are expected tomorrow evening before more widespread rain takes over by Thursday morning.

Another system will move in Thursday with more of a steady rain that may last several hours during the day, easing to spotty showers and thunderstorms for southern areas by the afternoon and night.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

