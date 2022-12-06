FORECAST: Strong storms possible this evening, more rain later this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm front brings stronger storm threat tonight 7PM-2AM ET

Drizzle and fog potential early Wednesday

Another round of rain and thunder Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warm front moving in this evening will help pipe in the warm air and moisture necessary to support some stronger thunderstorms along and south of the Ohio River from 7PM to 2AM tonight.

Hail, gusty winds, and a small isolated tornado threat are possible. In the wake of tonight’s storms we’ll see some additional fog, drizzle, and mist heading into Wednesday morning.

Clouds will stick around during the day on Wednesday as highs top out in the 50s.

Rain chances will rise late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as another disturbance moves in along the front to our south. Lows will be in the 40s as this happens.

Widespread rain is likely on Thursday with some thunderstorms possible toward the evening. Highs will be in the 50s.

Ongoing showers Friday morning will depart during the day, leaving us drier with highs in the 60s during the afternoon.

There is a small rain chance on Saturday, but the overall weekend rain potential looks lower than it’s been as of late. We’ll keep tabs on our next strong system that will bring additional rain by mid-next week.

