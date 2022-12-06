FORECAST: Watching end of week rain chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

Areas of patchy dense morning fog (mainly in southern Indiana)

Cloudy, quiet Wednesday

More rounds of rain on Thursday into Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of drizzle are possible this morning, otherwise, a cloudy day is expected. Behind this morning’s front temperatures will hover in the 50s. Cloudy skies remain overhead tonight as temperatures slide into the 40s.

The rain looks to hold off until Thursday morning. After a quiet start to the day, rain becomes widespread through the late morning and afternoon. The rain looks to limit highs to the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain gradually moves out of the region Thursday evening leaving only cloudy skies behind.

Lows fall into the 40s by Friday morning. Some showers may linger into Friday morning; the rest of Friday looks cloudy but dry.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.