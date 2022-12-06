Hazard Community and Technical College receives more than $1 million to expand programs

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) received $1,441,292 from the Department of Labor for its HCTC Works! program.

“This grant is called the WORC grant, and that’s ‘Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities,’” said HCTC President and CEO Dr. Jennifer Lindon. “It will allow us to work with both adults and youth in work and learn opportunities so that we can get them out into the workforce more quickly.”

This grant will directly impact HCTC’s K-TECH program, an initiative that provides high school students with apprenticeship and dual credit opportunities.

“Instead of investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in being a pharmacist, maybe that’s not what they need to do. Maybe they really need to go into nursing, and so this kind of helps guide them through the four years of high school into the career path they’re supposed to go into,” said Keila Miller, HCTC Dean of Community, Workforce & Economic Development.

HCTC aims to use the grant to apply the same principals of the K-TECH program to non-traditional students as well.

“Being able to take those two components and pull them together and imbed one with the other just opens the door for more opportunities,” added Miller.

The funds will also help HCTC to recruit and connect youth and adult students with employers through a new application called Handshake.

“We want to be the match.com for local employers to our college students, but that also gives us the opportunity to match employers to these high school students, so that our employers can be mentors,” said Miller.

HCTC expects to serve 450 people with this three-year grant.

These funds will support apprenticeships in Computer Information Technology, Utility Lineman, CDL and Allied Health.

