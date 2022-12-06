Indiana corrections officer pleading guilty to murder claimed inspiration from serial killers

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE/WTHR) - A Madison Corrections Officer pleading guilty to the murder of two people in a stabbing attack in Indiana claimed inspiration from serial killers in a written manifesto, detectives state.

Kristen Wolf was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon in connection to an incident back in 2020.

In court on Monday, Wolf accepted a plea agreement in Marion Circuit Court.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told NBC-affiliate WTHR the attack happened as three people visited roommates at an apartment complex on May 11, 2020.

Officers were called to Carriage House West and found blood in the living room, kitchen and multiple walls on the apartment’s first floor.

Police were told by one of the men inside the apartment they had heard noise coming from downstairs and went to check it out. He said he found a woman with strawberry-blond hair he did not recognize stabbing people.

Documents state the man ran back upstairs and asked another woman if there was a weapon he could use to defend himself against the unknown attacker.

Police said they found three people inside the apartment who had been stabbed. Officials told WTHR Victoria Cook was dead inside the apartment from stab wounds.

Dylan Dickover was taken to the hospital and died a short time later. A second woman, Elizabeth McHugh, was also injured and rushed into surgery.

Investigators said they obtained DNA evidence at the apartment, along with a cap with a patch labeled Indiana Department of Correction and a handwritten note labeled “Wolf.”

Police later determined Wolf was employed at the Madison Correctional Facility. Detectives also found an alleged manifesto written by Wolf which claimed she had gotten inspiration from serial killers “but didn’t want to kill someone she knew.”

The manifesto was also dated with the same date when the deadly stabbing occurred, police said.

Officials told WTHR they believe the victims inside the apartment had connections to a man who trains women how to use knives to kill people, and that one of the victims previously dated a man Wolfe was dating at the time.

A sentencing hearing for Wolf is scheduled for Jan. 20 in Marion Superior Court.

