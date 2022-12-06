JCPS student in pre-med program reunites with doctor who delivered her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Central High School student got a chance to reunite with the doctor who delivered her 18 years ago.

Sylvia Karmo is a senior within Central High School’s Pre-Medical Magnet Program. The program allows students to get an up close and personal experience with various careers in medicine.

UofL Health said Karmo asked Dr. Eddie Miller, who helped launch the magnet program, to see if she could be connected with the doctor who delivered Karmo 18 years ago.

Miller connected Karmo to Dr. Tanya Franklin, who works within UofL Physicians OB/GYN & Women’s Health.

“When Sylvia approached me in the clinic, I was in shock,” Franklin said. “I didn’t know what to say. I was really speechless. Just to think about me being a part of her story, which is really great and she’s got a bright future.”

The two spent time together, and through mentorship, Karmo said she would like to become an OB/GYN herself.

“Yes, I’ve definitely learned a lot during this rotation, during this first semester,” Karmo said. “Just the simple like connections like this is definitely a reason like why I want to be a gynecologist.”

The Pre-Medical Magnet Program takes in both juniors and seniors in Central High School.

At least 50 percent of senior students within the program have already applied to the University of Louisville and have been accepted.

