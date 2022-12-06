Join Ethan the Dog for American Hero Dog Awards watch party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fans of Ethan the Dog can meet up with him to watch the television premiere of the 2022 American Hero Dog Awards on Tuesday evening.

Ethan and his ‘poppa,’ Kentucky Humane Society facilities director Jeff Callaway, were presented the award of Hero Dog of the Year by American Human on Nov. 11 in Palm Beach, Florida.

With the TV premiere of the awards show on Tuesday night, Ethan is inviting all his friends and fans to PG&J’s Dog Park on Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. to watch the show.

More than one million people across the United States voted in American Humane’s Hero Dog Awards, recognizing shelter dogs across the nation.

Ethan was chosen after his long road to recovery was shared by millions. Since Ethan was adopted, he and Callaway have been sharing Ethan’s story to garner support for other shelter dogs and organizations.

The PG&J’s Dog Park watch party event is a 21 and over event. Dogs are welcome with up-to-date rabies, bordetella and distemper vaccinations as well as being spayed or neutered.

