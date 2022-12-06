Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky on track to have fewer deadly crashes this year than in 2021

Kentucky on track to have fewer deadly crashes this year than in 2021
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is making strides when it comes to traffic safety.

During the holiday season, transportation leaders say they see more crashes. Over the last five years, In more than 500 of them, the driver was impaired. However, this year, numbers for the final months of the year so far are lower.

To date, the Commonwealth has recorded 664 fatal crashes. This time last year, there were already 753. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the data is trending lower than the previous few years, and they will continue working on dropping those numbers even lower.

“We have many projects that are in progress right now that will be improving the arteries for our communities, and increasing safety in that fashion,” KYTC public information officer Natasha Lacy said. “We have many projects that are in progress right now that will be improving the arteries for our communities and increasing safety in that fashion.”

KYTC provides weekly traffic reports about crashes, injuries and even deaths to their engineers. This allows them to study and investigate areas of potential improvement.

“We also have different things that we add to increase safety such as rumble strips, delineators and increased and improved signage that is also reflective so there are many ways that we can always improve the safety for the traveling public, and we do that on an ongoing basis,” Lacy said.

Kentucky State Police have frequently hosted traffic safety checkpoints throughout the state. KSP works in conjunction with local city police, and county sheriff’s office’s to help educate the public and prevent a tragedy. They say they are looking for life-saving measures to deter drivers under the influence, stop seatbelt evaders and ensure car seats are correctly installed and in use.

“We are, I think, leveling off, and perhaps we’ll finish out the year with perhaps some better statistics to talk about as far as number of crashes, number of fatalities, and serious injuries,” AAA spokesperson Lori Weaver Hawkins said.

“I tell people during the holidays, don’t drive intoxicated, don’t drive ‘intexticated,’” Hawkins said.

Almost 15% of the Commonwealth’s fatal crashes involved alcohol. It’s a holiday heartbreak that could be avoided.

“That’s not the time for you to worry about your budget, nickel and dimes when you have so much on the line,” Hawkins said. “Go ahead and get that rideshare and schedule that before you head out the door, so you don’t have to worry about it for the rest of the evening.”

While the holiday season should be merry and bright, it’s a price you will pay forever and could change the lives of many if you choose to get behind the wheel after drinking.

The lowest number of fatalities reported in the last decade was in 2013 when the state recorded 638 fatal crashes. AAA expects to release a report on driver behavior trends later this week.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
"The Notch" of the Jefferson-Oldham County border
Ask WAVE: Why is there a curious ‘notch’ in the Jefferson-Oldham County border?
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say
Kristen Wolf was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder...
Indiana corrections officer pleading guilty to murder claimed inspiration from serial killers

Latest News

The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next...
Sources: Jeff Brohm finalizing deal to return to Louisville as football head coach
Wawa to bring stores in Kentucky, Indiana
Heavy fog makes it impossible to see the buildings that make up the downtown Louisville Skyline.
FORECAST: Quiet today with more strong wind Friday PM
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/7
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/7