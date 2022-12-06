Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.

When police arrived, they located two people who had been shot. Wampler confirmed an adult man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was taken to University Hospital in critical condition and died a short time later.

Police said there are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

