Louisville Parks and Recreation 2023 golf passes available for purchase

(KNOP)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Parks and Recreation’s annual golf passes for 2023 are now available for purchase.

People can purchase either an annual, five or seven-day unlimited play pass, good for play at all ten Louisville Parks and Recreation courses.

Prices for annual passes vary by course, and dynamic pricing may apply during peak playing times, a release said. Annual golf cart passes are available for $75, plus a user fee per pass used.

Those interested in renewing their passes may purchase their 2023 pass online, calling (502) 574-PARK (7275) or by visiting the golf desk at 1297 Trevilian Way Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Donate by calling (502) 571-3333 or visiting SalvationArmyLouisville.org.
Salvation Army Angel-a-Thon helping families in need this Christmas - 5:00
