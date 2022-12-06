Contact Troubleshooters
Man dead after central Kentucky fire

The coroner is at the scene of a fire in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick.
The coroner is at the scene of a fire in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County.

It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick.

According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.

No other details are available right now.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll keep you updated.

